MAXWELL ODONGO video-called VICTOR while in bed with his wife inside his own matrimonial Syokimau home - “Aki Men Can Be Merciless”







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - A scandal has erupted on social media after a man accused Maxwell Odongo, the Deputy Director of Agency for Child Relief AID (ACRA) based in South Sudan, of wrecking his marriage.

In a detailed Facebook post, the man identified as Victor Agwaro claimed that Maxwell once video-called him while in bed with his wife in his own matrimonial home in Syokimau.

Victor further alleged that Maxwell later hired hitmen to target his life, escalating the situation beyond the marital dispute.

He also claimed that Maxwell used witchcraft to influence his estranged wife, leading her to abandon her family and leave the marriage.

Read his trending post on Facebook below.

Photos of Victor’s estranged wife and Maxwell.

More photos of Maxwell, the notorious wife snatcher.

Victor, the man whose wife was snatched by Maxwell

The Kenyan DAILY POST