Did this guy escape from hospital to attend a concert or it’s just clout-chasing – Watch the video that has shocked netizens!







Friday, March 27, 2026 - A video of a man enjoying himself at what appears to be a concert while still hooked to a drip line has stunned netizens.

In the clip, he is seen vibing to the music, casually lifting the drip bag as if it were part of the show.

Other revelers looked on in shock, but he seemed completely unfazed by their stares.

The bizarre scene has left many wondering whether he sneaked out of hospital to attend the event or if it was simply a wild clout‑chasing stunt.

Whatever the case, the video has gone viral, sparking endless reactions online.

Some netizens even captioned it cheekily: “Life is temporary, groove is forever.”

Watch the video>>> below

Life is temporary,, groove is forever 😂 pic.twitter.com/OWzLNjJGFq — X͜͡a͜͡v͜͡N͜͡t͜͡o͜͡l͜͡i͜͡n͜͡e͜͡👑 (@TshiiPree) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST