VIDEO! Beautiful KIKUYU lady, LYDIA NYAGUTHII, is among the female victims drugged and secretly recorded by BRIAN NJAGI - He is currently in custody after complaints







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Controversial Kikuyu man, Brian Njagi, was arrested alongside his wife, Betty Kioko, over accusations of luring women from Thika to their home, allegedly drugging them, engaging in "Mechi" while secretly filming, and later sharing the videos online without consent.

According to the prosecution, the victims were lured to Njagi’s Kabati residence, where Betty was present.

The victims were reportedly served food and alcohol before being filmed while vulnerable and intoxicated.

The charges fall under Section 37 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, which criminalizes publishing intimate content without consent.

A beautiful Kikuyu lady called Lydiah Nyaguthii with a charming smile is among the victims recorded by Brian.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST