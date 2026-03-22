LADY shares PHOTOs of the outfit her sister wore that made her fiancé block her and ask her not to return to his place!







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - A lady has shared photos of the outfit her sister wore during a casual outing that sparked a furious reaction from her fiance.

In the viral post on X, Lina (@vahphor) wrote: “ My sister and I went out earlier today, She took some photos and posted them on her WhatsApp status.”

“Less than 5 minutes later, her fiancé started calling her angrily, asking why she would go out dressed like a pr0st!tut3.”

The situation escalated when the fiancé blocked her and sent a message telling her “not to come back to his place.”

Shocked by the reaction, Lina asked online: “Was there really anything wrong or bäd with her outing and the way she was dressed? Or is his reaction completely out of line?”

The post has ignited heated debate about fashion, freedom and relationships.





The Kenyan DAILY POST