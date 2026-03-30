Man trails his girlfriend after saying she was going for a girl’s day out, only to find her cheating - Dust is constant (VIDEO)







Monday, March 30, 2026 - A man was left heartbroken after his girlfriend told him she was going for a girl’s day out, only for him to trail her and discover that she was cheating.

In the video, the man is seen closely following his girlfriend while recording the encounter.

She is later seen meeting a man believed to be her side guy at what appears to be a picnic site, where the two hug.

Sharing the video>>> on X, he wrote, “She told me it’s a Girl’s Out and I followed her. Bro, I can’t breathe.”

"She told me it’s a Girl’s Out and I Followed her💔Bro I can’t breathe" ~ Man claims pic.twitter.com/1eqfPLdu7t — Global Folder (@Global_Folder) March 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST