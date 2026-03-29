Divorced rapper KING KAKA accused of infecting city LADIES with “KASWENDE” - Wasichana Mjichunge







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Several ladies have come forward accusing popular rapper King Kaka of infecting them with “kaswende.”

One lady, who claims to have had an encounter with the rapper, alleges that even during his marriage to influencer, Nana Owiti, he was cheating on her with multiple ladies.

It is further claimed that he may be suffering from a cocktail of STDs.

“I was with him once and another girl kept calling him. She was at the hospital getting tested. Wasichana wajichunge,” the woman alleged.

The rapper is also accused of playing victim when confronted, despite claims that he may be aware of his status.

King Kaka and his ex-wife, Nana Owiti, announced their separation in December 2024, after being together for 13 years.

In a joint statement, they described it as a difficult decision made after deep reflection, confirming they will focus on co-parenting their three children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST