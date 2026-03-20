LADY sparks debate with bold claim on maximum years couples should date before marriage - “After that go your separate ways”







Friday, March 20, 2026 - A young woman has set social media ablaze after making a bold statement about how long couples should date before deciding whether to marry or part ways.

In her viral tweet, she wrote: “Maximum years for dating is two. After two years, if the both of you are not yet married, you guys should go your separate ways.”

Her opinion quickly divided netizens.

Some agreed with her stance, arguing that if a couple has spent two years together without discussing future plans, it may be a sign to reconsider the relationship.

While some believe in setting clear timelines to avoid wasted years, others insist that relationships should progress at their own pace, warning that no need to rush or throw away something good just because of a timeline.





The Kenyan DAILY POST