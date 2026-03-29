TRIZAH cries out as estranged husband KARANGU MURAYA throws lavish birthday party for new wife, CAROL - Urged to heal and move on







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Trizah has gone on a ranting spree after her estranged husband, Karangu Muraya, threw a surprise birthday party for his new wife, Carol Kim.

This comes even after she had publicly stated that they had mended fences and agreed to co-parent.

Trizah claims that although she has tried to move on following their separation, their children are yet to fully adapt to the new situation.

She revealed that their eldest son, Emmanuel, has been asking her numerous questions, some of which she finds difficult to answer.

“Watoi bado hawajakubali matokeo. If you love Triza, pray for my kids, not me, especially Emmanuel,” she wrote.

However, a section of social media users has urged Trizah to focus on healing and avoid involving the children in the ongoing fallout, accusing her of using them to blackmail Karangu.

Below are photos of the memorable birthday party Karangu organized for his new wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST