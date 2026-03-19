Forget the Russian man, BRIAN NJAGI, shares private escapades with 3 KIKUYU Mama Mbogas he picked from the streets after giving them alcohol (7 VIDEOs)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Forget the Russian man, Brian Njagi is now trending after sharing controversial videos with three Kikuyu women he reportedly picked from the streets.

Njagi took the women to his house, where they consumed alcohol before recording private encounters later shared online.

The clips have since attracted widespread reactions across social media platforms.

What has further fueled debate is the fact that the women are significantly older than Njagi, with some online users noting that they appear old enough to be his mothers.

Watch the videos via his account on X (former Twitter) here>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST