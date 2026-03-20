MELBET Crowned Best Casino Operator in Africa at SiGMA Africa Awards 2026

MELBET took home the most coveted trophy of the night: Best Casino Operator 2026.

No close call. No debate. MELBET straight-up dominated the category, leaving heavyweights competitors resting in the dust.

This isn’t a one-off win. It’s proof of consistent dominance in the region and flawless reputation.

Recent trophies already include:

EVENTUS Award 2023 - Best Online Gaming Operator

SiGMA Awards - Best Affiliate Program in Africa (2024), Live Casino of the Year (2024), Best Platinum Booth Design (2024), Best Affiliate Program Europe, Best Affiliate Program Asia

AffPapa iGaming Awards 2025 - Best Sports Operator, Best Casino Operator, Casino Operator of the Year

What makes MELBET untouchable?

With over 15 years of top-level service delivery, the platform offers a massive library of slots, live dealer tables and classic games powered by the industry’s top providers. Lightning-fast payouts in local currencies. Mobile-first experience that actually works on African networks. And bonuses that hit hard right from the start.

Beyond the reels and cards, MELBET keeps raising the bar outside the platform too. Partnerships that scream ambition: UFC legend Kamaru Usman as brand ambassador, official tie-up with Juventus - one of football’s most recognized clubs in the world. MELBET aligns with the elite only: the ones defining standards and setting trends in sports and iGaming.

Just like the ambassadors and partners, the brand itself sets the trends. The latest move? NECTAR by MELBET project in Côte d’Ivoire: 50 modern beehives installed, local team trained in professional beekeeping, new jobs created, and roughly 2,000 kg of pure honey expected every year. Real impact. Real economy. Real legacy.

Africa isn’t just another market for MELBET. It’s priority number one. The focus stays razor-sharp: better product, stronger local presence, bigger experiences for players who demand the best. MELBET didn’t come to participate. MELBET came to win.

The game goes on. And it’s only getting bigger.