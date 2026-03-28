“Filters Should Be Banned” - X user left shocked after meeting lady face-to-face (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - A post circulating on X has sparked heated reactions after a user expressed shock following an in-person meeting with a lady he had previously interacted with online.

According to the post, the user claimed the difference between the lady’s online photos and her real-life appearance was so significant that it left him questioning the heavy use of filters and photo editing on social media.

“Filters should be banned. How can she be the same person?” the user wrote, triggering a wave of mixed reactions from netizens.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST