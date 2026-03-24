CLUB MADNESS! This viral club video of cheeky Slay Queens ‘having a good time’ has set tongues wagging! (VIDEO)





Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A viral video of two cheeky ladies ‘having a good time’ at a popular Nairobi club has got netizens talking.

In the clip, the two slay queens are seen pulling wild moves on the dance floor with reckless abandon.

Some of their moves left fellow revelers stunned while others cheered them on.

However, their chemistry and vibe have set tongues wagging with some netizens speculating that the sizzling energy between them hinted at something deeper than just friends.

Interestingly, such bold displays are becoming increasingly common in Nairobi’s nightlife scene where men are conspicuously missing.

Watch the video>>> below

It is raining 'ladies'..... pic.twitter.com/pajKLB8PsT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST