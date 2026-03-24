CLUB MADNESS! This viral club video of cheeky Slay Queens ‘having a good time’ has set tongues wagging! (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A viral video of two cheeky ladies ‘having a good time’ at a popular Nairobi club has got netizens talking.
In the clip, the two slay queens are seen
pulling wild moves on the dance floor with reckless abandon.
Some of their moves left fellow revelers
stunned while others cheered them on.
However, their chemistry and vibe have set
tongues wagging with some netizens speculating that the sizzling energy between
them hinted at something deeper than just friends.
Interestingly, such bold displays are becoming
increasingly common in Nairobi’s nightlife scene where men are conspicuously
missing.
Watch the video>>> below
It is raining 'ladies'..... pic.twitter.com/pajKLB8PsT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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