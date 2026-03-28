City fraudster, MADOLLAR MAPESA, exposes well-endowed Slay Queen after fall out - Claims she was infected with “Kaswende” by a politician! That NYASH!! (VIDEOs)

Friday, March 27, 2026 - Controversial social media personality and fraudster, Madollar Mapesa, has made a series of explosive allegations against an Instagram Slay Queen following what appears to be a bitter fallout between the two.
Taking to social media, Madollar claimed he loaned the
Tanzanian lady, who frequently visits Kenya, Ksh 750,000 to start a business.
However, he alleges that she later refused to repay the
money, leading to a heated fallout.
In the same post, Madollar went on to make sensational
claims, alleging that she is undergoing treatment for “Kaswende” after being
infected by a politician.
Check out Madollar’s full post.
Video>>> of the well-endowed slay queen
during one of escapades with Madollar.
MADOLLAR MAPESA vs Tanzanian Socialite pic.twitter.com/ahCg7Cegvs— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 28, 2026
More photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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