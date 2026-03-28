City fraudster, MADOLLAR MAPESA, exposes well-endowed Slay Queen after fall out - Claims she was infected with “Kaswende” by a politician! That NYASH!! (VIDEOs)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - Controversial social media personality and fraudster, Madollar Mapesa, has made a series of explosive allegations against an Instagram Slay Queen following what appears to be a bitter fallout between the two.

Taking to social media, Madollar claimed he loaned the Tanzanian lady, who frequently visits Kenya, Ksh 750,000 to start a business.

However, he alleges that she later refused to repay the money, leading to a heated fallout.

In the same post, Madollar went on to make sensational claims, alleging that she is undergoing treatment for “Kaswende” after being infected by a politician.

Check out Madollar’s full post.





Video>>> of the well-endowed slay queen during one of escapades with Madollar.

MADOLLAR MAPESA vs Tanzanian Socialite pic.twitter.com/ahCg7Cegvs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 28, 2026

More photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST