Aging Like Fine Wine! 50-year-old divorcee shows off lavish life with multiple women (VIDEO)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - A 50-year-old man has set social media abuzz after sharing a video flaunting his lavish lifestyle and carefree approach to life following the end of his marriage.

The flamboyant man divorced and made a personal decision not to remarry.

Instead, he has chosen to focus on enjoying life, traveling across the globe, and surrounding himself with different beautiful women.

In the video, he is seen living large, flying to exotic destinations, attending high-end clubs, and spending time in the company of baddies, a lifestyle that has drawn both admiration and criticism online.

Many netizens were quick to praise his opulent lifestyle, with some echoing the popular phrase that “men age like fine wine,” suggesting that life can get even better with age, especially for those who have the means and freedom to enjoy it.

Watch the video>>> below

50 year old divorcee who decided never to remarry pic.twitter.com/F2m5qlhG9b — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST