Aging Like Fine Wine! 50-year-old divorcee shows off lavish life with multiple women (VIDEO)

Friday, March 27, 2026 - A 50-year-old man has set social media abuzz after sharing a video flaunting his lavish lifestyle and carefree approach to life following the end of his marriage.
The flamboyant man divorced and made a personal decision not
to remarry.
Instead, he has chosen to focus on enjoying life, traveling
across the globe, and surrounding himself with different beautiful women.
In the video, he is seen living large, flying to exotic
destinations, attending high-end clubs, and spending time in the company of
baddies, a lifestyle that has drawn both admiration and criticism online.
Many netizens were quick to praise his opulent lifestyle,
with some echoing the popular phrase that “men age like fine wine,” suggesting
that life can get even better with age, especially for those who have the means
and freedom to enjoy it.
Watch the video>>> below
50 year old divorcee who decided never to remarry pic.twitter.com/F2m5qlhG9b— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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