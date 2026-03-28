Man exposes escapades with a LADY who blocked him on X after “MECHI”







Friday, March 27, 2026 - A man has taken to X to expose his alleged escapades with a lady who reportedly blocked him shortly after their meetup.

In a post that has since sparked reactions online, the man claimed that they had a good time together and went on to praise her “skills”, leaving netizens divided over his decision to share the details publicly.

The post has attracted mixed reactions, with some users criticizing him for oversharing, while others found the revelation amusing.

Check out his post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST