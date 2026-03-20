Caught in 4K! Man exposes himself while trying to unlock a Samsung Galaxy S25 stolen from a lady in downtown Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - A suspected phone thief has inadvertently exposed himself after attempting to unlock a stolen Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in downtown Nairobi.

According to reports, the man allegedly snatched the high-end device from a lady identified as Ann Chege in the Grogan area, near the Eastleigh stage.

Unaware of the phone’s built-in security features, the suspect reportedly tried to unlock it, triggering the front camera, which captured clear photos of his face.

The images have since surfaced online and are being circulated widely as part of efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The incident was reported at Kamukunji Police Station, where investigations are currently underway.

Authorities are expected to use the captured images as key evidence in tracking down the individual.

The Kenyan DAILY POST