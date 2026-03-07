Boys Club, Wild Party Life, Drugs, Booze and Secret Escapades in Kilimani and Lavington - Insiders spill beans on Senator ALLAN CHESANG’s private life as marriage with billionaire KIPRONO KITONNY’s daughter crumbles







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged about the private life of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang as reports continue to circulate that his marriage to Chanelle Kitonny, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Kiprono Kitonny, is facing serious challenges.

The youthful Senator, who tied the knot with Chanelle in a lavish invite-only wedding in November last year, is now the subject of explosive claims regarding his alleged nightlife and partying habits.

According to an insider who spoke to blogger Aoko Otieno, Chesang is part of a tight-knit “boys club” made up of five wealthy and flashy friends who regularly frequent high-end entertainment joints in Nairobi.

The group is reportedly known for their extravagant lifestyle, characterized by wild parties, heavy drinking, drug use and the constant company of beautiful women.

Sources claim that the men often spend their nights hopping between clubs and exclusive lounges in Kilimani, Westlands and other upscale neighborhoods before retreating to private apartments.

One of their alleged favorite hideouts is said to be a two-bedroom apartment in Lavington where the group hosts foreign women for private escapades away from the public eye.

See more tweets exposing Chesang’s private life amid claims his marriage is on the rocks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST