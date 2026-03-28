From Viral Shame to Success - HARRIET SCOTT, the woman who trended after 4 KALENJIN men leaked a video having MECHI with her, is now a corporate executive (More PICs)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - Harriet Scott, a name that once dominated social media headlines for controversial reasons, has since made a remarkable turnaround, emerging as a respected corporate executive.

Harriet first came into the limelight during the COVID-19 period after a group of shameless Kalenjin men leaked a video having “mechi’’ with her at a guest house, subjecting her to online ridicule.

However, over the years, she has worked quietly to rebuild her life and career.

Today, Harriet stands as an example of resilience and personal growth, having established herself in the corporate world and earning recognition for her professional achievements.

See more photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST