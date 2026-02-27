Singer PINK and husband CAREY HART split again after 20 years of marriage







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have reportedly separated for the second time after 20 years of marriage.

A source shared the surprising news with People on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The “Who Knew” singer, 46, and the retired motocross racer, 50, first met at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia in 2001.

After dating on and off for four years, Hart proposed in 2005. They went on to marry in Costa Rica in January 2006 and have since welcomed two kids: daughter Willow Sage, 14, and son Jameson Moon, 8.

This wouldn’t be the first time the former couple have separated since tying the knot 20 years ago.

Pink announced in February 2008 that she and Hart had separated. That split famously inspired some of her hit songs, including “So What” and “Please Don’t Leave Me.”

“This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another,” a rep for the Grammy-winner said at the time.

“While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger,” they added.

However, Pink and Hart were back together by the next year after attending couples counseling. They later welcomed Willow in June 2011, followed by Jameson in December 2016.

In January 2024, while celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary, the “Just Like a Pill” singer revealed that she and Hart had almost split again in 2023.

“Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest,” she captioned a carousel of photos of her and the former motocross competitor from over the years.