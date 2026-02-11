Man tries to convince a friend to leave Prophet OWUOR’s ‘cult-like’ church in vain after TV47 exposé - Shares private messages







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - A man has shared private messages showing his failed attempts to convince a close friend to leave Prophet David Owuor’s ministry following the recent TV47 investigative exposé.

Taking to X, he posted screenshots of their conversation, revealing how he tried to persuade his friend to reconsider his deep involvement with the controversial church.

In the messages, he warns him about what he describes as “cult-like control” and urges him to watch the TV47 report that questions some of the church’s practices.

However, his pleas appear to fall on deaf ears.

The friend strongly defends the ministry and Prophet Owuor, insisting that his faith remains unshaken.

Despite repeated attempts to reason with him, he vows to remain loyal.

Check out the conversation.

