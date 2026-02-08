Man opens up on the most unintelligent lie a LADY he was dating once told him and netizens are stunned - Fear Women!







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - Social media was left buzzing after one man shared what he calls the most unintelligent lie he ever heard in a relationship.

Responding to a viral question online, he recalled dating a woman in 2016 who initially claimed to be pure.

But when asked if she was ready to it, she casually admitted: “Just yesterday, I told my neighbour to deflower me because you said you don’t like it.”

The post stunned netizens, with many calling it one of the most ridiculous excuses ever shared.

The post has since sparked laughter, debate and reflection on the strange lies people tell in relationships - reminding everyone why the phrase “Fear Women” keeps trending.





The Kenyan DAILY POST