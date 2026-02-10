Kenyan Man weeps after video calling a beautiful LADY he was chatting with on social media - Fear filters (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - A Kenyan man has stirred up conversation online after sharing his disappointment during a video call with a woman he had been chatting with.

The lady’s photos - heavily airbrushed with filters - had painted a picture of flawless beauty.

But when the call connected, her real face looked so different that he felt deceived.

To prove his point, he posted a side-by-side comparison of her glamorous filtered shots against a screengrab from their video chat.

“Fear filters man… I was weeping.” He captioned the post.

The post quickly went viral, sparking heated reactions across social media.

Many men chimed in with humorous suggestions, recommending that first dates should be held at swimming pools - where makeup and filters can’t hide the truth.

