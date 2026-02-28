CHARLENE RUTO explains why she never attended International schools during visit to her alma mater, Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

Saturday, 28 February 2026 - President William Ruto’s third‑born daughter, Charlene Ruto, has opened up about her educational journey, revealing that her schooling in Kenya was a deliberate choice made by her parents.
Speaking at her alma mater, Moi Girls High School, Eldoret,
on Friday, February 27th,
Charlene explained that despite her father’s profile, she attended public
schools because he strongly believed in the country’s education system.
“I was a student at Moi Girls High School. I was a chapel
prefect… My father is a believer in this education system,” she said, adding
that many people often question why she did not attend international schools.
“All the time I meet people and they ask why I didn't go to
international schools, or outside the country for high school. But my father is
a big believer in this system," she said.
According to Charlene, her father wanted his children to
experience the same system that millions of Kenyans go through, even as other
prominent families opted for elite institutions abroad.
Charlene recounted how her time at Moi Girls shaped her
character and values.
She emphasized that her father’s status did not influence
her to demand admission to expensive schools, and she enjoyed her journey at
the institution.
“I loved my journey at Moi Girls High School. It shaped who
I am today,” she noted.
Beyond secondary school, Charlene pursued her undergraduate
studies locally, earning a bachelor’s degree in mass communication at Daystar
University.
She later advanced her education internationally, completing
an MBA in Hospitality Management at Les Roches International School in
Switzerland.
