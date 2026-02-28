CHARLENE RUTO explains why she never attended International schools during visit to her alma mater, Moi Girls High School, Eldoret







Saturday, 28 February 2026 - President William Ruto’s third‑born daughter, Charlene Ruto, has opened up about her educational journey, revealing that her schooling in Kenya was a deliberate choice made by her parents.

Speaking at her alma mater, Moi Girls High School, Eldoret, on Friday, February 27th, Charlene explained that despite her father’s profile, she attended public schools because he strongly believed in the country’s education system.

“I was a student at Moi Girls High School. I was a chapel prefect… My father is a believer in this education system,” she said, adding that many people often question why she did not attend international schools.

“All the time I meet people and they ask why I didn't go to international schools, or outside the country for high school. But my father is a big believer in this system," she said.

According to Charlene, her father wanted his children to experience the same system that millions of Kenyans go through, even as other prominent families opted for elite institutions abroad.

Charlene recounted how her time at Moi Girls shaped her character and values.

She emphasized that her father’s status did not influence her to demand admission to expensive schools, and she enjoyed her journey at the institution.

“I loved my journey at Moi Girls High School. It shaped who I am today,” she noted.

Beyond secondary school, Charlene pursued her undergraduate studies locally, earning a bachelor’s degree in mass communication at Daystar University.

She later advanced her education internationally, completing an MBA in Hospitality Management at Les Roches International School in Switzerland.

