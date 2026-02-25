Chaos erupt at under-14s match as parents storm the pitch and start exchanging blows











Tuesday, February 24 2026 - An under-14s football match in Wales descended into chaos after parents became involved in a physical altercation on the touchline. The incident occurred at Pandy Park in Bridgend during a junior fixture between Aberkenfig BGC and Trefelin BGC. The confrontation reportedly began after a player was sent off during the match, sparking tensions among spectators.

Video footage, filmed by a mother watching the game, shows several adults throwing punches at one another while teenage players attempted to step in and separate them. The clip has since gone viral online, attracting significant attention and criticism.

In a statement, Aberkenfig BGC said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an altercation at one of our junior football fixtures on Saturday 21st February involving members associated with the opposition and Aberkenfig BGC.

“As a club, we are extremely disappointed by what has occurred. The behaviour shown does not reflect the standards, values, or expectations we hold as a community-focused football club.”

The club added that the footage does not show the "full context" of the incident and confirmed that it is compiling a full report for the relevant governing bodies.









“However, we fully acknowledge that, regardless of the circumstances, the scenes portrayed place the club in a negative light and are not acceptable. We would like to sincerely apologise to the match officials, our players, and the wider football community for any distress or reputational damage caused.

“We will carry out a full internal investigation in conjunction with the relevant governing bodies. We are committed to addressing this matter appropriately and ensuring that lessons are learned to prevent any recurrence.”

Trefelin BGC also condemned the behaviour. The club said: “Trefelin BGC certainly don’t condone this behaviour and is awaiting reports from the relevant match and league officials. We are also conducting an internal investigation.”

The incident has renewed concerns about misconduct by spectators at youth sporting events, particularly when children are left to intervene in disputes between adults.