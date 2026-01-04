Ulituachia Watoto, uko raha tu Nairobi - A city baddie pictured at Quiver Lounge Kilimani called out by her younger sister for abandoning her kids in the village to live a soft life (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 4, 2026 - A city slay queen has been publicly called out by her younger sister for neglecting her children in the village while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in the city.

In the video, the younger sister claims that the woman, known for frequenting Quiver Lounge in Kilimani, left her children under the care of relatives in the village while she continues to live a “soft life” in the city.

“Ulituachia watoto na wewe uko raha tu Nairobi. Ata hujui watoto wako wanakula nini,” the younger sister ranted in the clip.

The family has also expressed concern that the children may miss school due to lack of fees, even as the lady enjoys life in the city.

Watch the video>>> below

Ulituachia Watoto, uko raha tu Nairobi pic.twitter.com/8BiV0aaHPF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 4, 2026

