KAMITI CALLING HIM! Concerns as a man openly parades his girlfriend, a high school girl - Claims he found the girl beautiful, took the opportunity (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A social media post has sparked widespread outrage after a man publicly paraded his girlfriend, who he openly admitted is a high school student, claiming he was drawn to her beauty and “grabbed the opportunity.”

Photos shared online show the two posing together, with the lady wearing school uniform.

A section of social media users has called for authorities to investigate the matter, citing concerns over the girl’s safety, vulnerability and potential exploitation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST