Kameme FM’s MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA exposed as a homewrecker and targets wealthy men! She forcefully occupied a married woman’s home after eloping with her husband







Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Popular Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, has found herself at the centre of a heated online controversy following serious allegations made by social media commentator, Wanja Nyarari.

In a strongly worded post shared on her facebook page, Nyarari accused the influential radio presenter of engaging in relationships with married men and attempting to benefit materially from those relationships.

According to Nyarari, the claims relate to alleged incidents involving wealthy, married individuals.

Read Nyarari’s explosive post below.

Dear Jezebel, You want to control your workplace. You have been controlling it for a long time. You controlled it through fear.

Through intimidation.

Through silence.



You have blackmailed your own CEO for years,

not leading through competence, but ruling through what you hold, what you hint, and what people fear you might release.



That is not leadership.

That is coercion.

And I am glad people in your workplace have finally opened their eyes, they now disregard you, and thats why you went to seek borrowed power outside office.



That season is ending, its just a timmer bomb ticking…



Not because information disappeared

but because the people you held hostage came to know you are a weak homosapient,

and fear stopped working.



I hold much evidence on my desk

Enough to advise you, not threaten you:

you cannot continue controlling people like a small god. You are not one.



I have observed a consistent pattern.

In every TEA gossip storm, you are praised, either in the video giving gossip ir after the videos n posts on gossip, yoyr name must be mentioned.

In every narrative, the brands you front are praised. Praise inside poison is not coincidence, it is instruction.







You negotiate yourself to the highest bidder,

then return to misuse young content creators, artists, musicians, placing them into camps, turning the industry against each other, directing them like pawns, moving them with you from brand to brand. Did i hear you know about how “kamuti” (witchcraft works)? Am convinced you put kamuti to the content creators….



They follow because you trained them not to think. They repeat what you say.

They fight wars you design.



Remember this:

those are people’s children who genuinely wabt to build their lives in a descent way.

And you have your own child.



Now let us speak clearly, without coding.



You went and entered somebody else’s home,

believing it would be handed to you.

You refused to leave that house

because the man funding you

was someone else’s husband.



Only when the wife discovered the truth

did she come herself

and throw you out.

You again went to ask another husband “a university owner” to buy you a house or you bring down his university, you blackmailed him day in day out making visits in his Runda private office.





That is not holiness.

That is not innocence.



Yet you parade yourself as saintly,

as untouchable, yet i know you as the most coward in mount kenya, as though wearing borrowed purity, could erase lived history.



You obsess over other people’s private lives, who dates who,

who sleeps with who,

who broke which home, while your own record speaks loudly.



You have interfered in homes you did not build,

institutions you did not establish,

companies you did not found,

believing proximity could replace integrity.



You also carry this deception into politics.



You posture as powerful and funded,

claiming relevance through opposition alignment, using smear campaigns, songs, and narratives to bring people down.



Money passes through your hands,

yet it does not build you.



You speak of homes you do not own.

You project wealth you do not live.

You sell a life of millions

while renting reality.



Jezebel, deception is expensive.

And eventually, it can no longer sustain itself.



You cannot destroy homes

and then police morality.

You cannot blackmail leadership

and then preach virtue.

You cannot live in contradiction forever.



The know-it-all season is ending.

The fear economy is collapsing.

The illusion of control is thinning.



This is not exposure.

It is notice.



People see now.

They remember.

And silence no longer protects deception.



Am on a journey to save for your defamation cost, infact the wealthy are ready to fund it, we will expose you with facts and evidence and pay you for defanation, and the wives of those politicians and businessmen are ready for interveiews to send you a warning to you to stop milking their husbands by blackmailing their Empires they built, wen you were busy going to fake your papers in a media school…..



Episode 2 will be at 6:00AM let the minions mitinas bark, they at least have weekend money, courtesy of me!