GACHAGUA’s ally EUGENE WAMALWA eyes bold pact with WETANG’ULA and MUDAVADI ahead of 2027 showdown







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP-K) leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has hinted at plans to court Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang'ula, ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking at a funeral in Trans Nzoia on Saturday, January 25th, Wamalwa said Western Kenya has the potential to shape national politics if its leaders unite.

He noted that while the region has historically been represented by four parties, only two remain intact.

“We have had four major political parties in this part. We have had DAP-K, Ford Kenya, ANC and ODM. ANC had been folded, and now there are divisions in ODM; we don’t know if it will be folded.”

“We were given a challenge, now have two strong parties, Ford Kenya and DAP-K,” he said.

Wamalwa appealed to Wetang’ula and Mudavadi to embrace the idea of forming a united front to push Western Kenya’s agenda.

“Wycliffe Oparanya asked that I look for Wetang’ula, Mudavadi, Khalwale, Natembeya and others so that we start planning ourselves as the Western community.

“Instead of fighting us leaders, we strategise on fighting for the well-being of our people,” he added.

However, Wetang’ula, who attended the same funeral, restated his commitment to President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

He revealed that he, Mudavadi and Oparanya had agreed to lead Ruto’s campaign in Western Kenya.

“I have announced the renewal of a joint political pact between Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, CS Hon. Wycliffe Oparanya, and me to consolidate support for President H.E. Dr. William Ruto in the Western region and position the Luhya community ahead of the 2032 succession,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula and Mudavadi backed Ruto in 2022, delivering about 600,000 votes from the region.

