WILLIS RABURU celebrates his ‘stylish’ dad, PETER RABURU, a former powerful figure during President MOI’s tenure - “King of Aura” (PHOTO)

Saturday,
December 27, 2025 - Media personality Willis Raburu recently warmed
hearts online after sharing a touching tribute to his father, Peter
Otieno Raburu - a man remembered both for his commanding
presence in public service and his undeniable sense of style.
Taking to social media, Willis posted a photo of his father
looking effortlessly elegant, dressed with the flair of a seasoned fashion
model.
He captioned the snapshot with admiration:
“The King of Aura. The Don! Jakano! Paps! Peter Otieno Raburu! A
whole dapper dude.”
The post quickly sparked a wave of reactions from Kenyans,
many of whom recalled Peter Raburu’s influential role during the late President
Daniel Moi’s era.
As Nyeri Provincial Commissioner, he was known for his
strict, no-nonsense leadership style that left a lasting impression on
countless lives.
Beyond his legacy in governance, the photo revealed another side of Peter Raburu - a man of elegance, charisma, and timeless fashion sense.
