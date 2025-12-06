“We Only Meet During Funerals!” - RAILA ODINGA’s nephew calls out family divisions during BERYLY ODINGA’s burial (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s nephew, Sankara Odinga, has urged members of the Odinga family to embrace unity, expressing concern that they only come together during funerals.

Speaking during the burial of his late aunt, Beryl Odinga, Sankara said it was unfortunate that family members often reunite only when tragedy strikes.

He emphasized the need for the family to strengthen their bond and create more opportunities to meet outside of burial functions.

“We need to remain united as the Odinga family. I have noted that we only meet during burials,” he lamented.

Sankara went on to shower praise on his late aunt, describing her as his godmother.

“She was always there for me. She was more of a godmother to me,” he said.

Watch the video.

We only meet during funerals! Raila's nephew lectures family members over family divisions at Beryl Odinga's burial pic.twitter.com/IF7cXOe4hi — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) December 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST