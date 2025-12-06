Thugs terrorising motorists along Naivasha Road as night attacks near Marina roadblock intensify - Passengers aboard a Guardian Bus escape an attack (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Motorists using the Naivasha Road stretch near the Marina roadblock are raising alarm over a series of dangerous night attacks in which thugs are stoning vehicles to force drivers to stop before robbing them.

According to victims, the criminals target vehicles by hurling stones, sometimes large rocks, at windscreens and side windows.

The sudden impact forces some drivers to stop and inspect the damage, creating an opportunity for the attackers to ambush and rob them.

A recent incident was reported at Naivasha Police Station, where distressed passengers aboard a Guardian Angel bus narrated how the bus was stoned at night by unknown assailants lurking in the dark.

On arriving at the station, they found that another F1 Fuso truck had also been attacked in similar fashion, its windscreen shattered.

The growing pattern has sparked concerns among road users, especially long-distance truck drivers and public service operators who frequently use the route during late hours.

The gang takes advantage of the isolated stretch and poor visibility to execute the attacks with minimal risk of being spotted.

Drivers are urged to remain vigilant, avoid stopping immediately after being struck, and report any suspicious activities or fresh incidents to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST