“They Want to Bewitch Me!” Kenyan LADY terrified after finding two eggs outside her door (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 6, 2025 - A woman was left shaken after waking up to find two eggs strategically placed outside her door, an incident she believes may be linked to witchcraft intended to harm her.

According to her, the unusual placement of the eggs appeared deliberate, raising fears that someone might be attempting to intimidate or spiritually target her.

She shared a video of the incident on social media, firmly insisting that someone wanted to bewitch her.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with many dismissing her fears and making light of the situation.

“How are eggs associated with witchcraft? Let me know where she is so that I can go pick those eggs and have them for breakfast,” one X user commented.

“Crack the eggs, fry them well and enjoy. That's how to beat it,” another user added.

Watch the video.

She woke up in the morning and discovered two eggs strategically placed outside her door. She believes it’s an act of witchcraft intended to harm her. pic.twitter.com/INh4CbqC7m — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 6, 2025

