Wanauza ‘Kasusu’! VIDEO recorded secretly captures LADIES parading themselves in broad daylight in Githurai 45 looking for men

Sunday, December 14, 2025 - A trending video from Githurai 45 has captured ladies parading themselves along a busy street looking for men.
Reports indicate that the area is always bustling with
activity, both day and night, as men pick up ladies for short-term ‘fun’.
The video, recorded secretly, shows the women openly
engaging in the activity, raising concerns.
Netizens have called on law enforcement authorities to
intervene, labeling such behavior as unacceptable in a residential estate.
