Police raid a residential house in Kariobangi after tip-off - You won’t believe what was going on inside (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Police officers in the Nairobi Region have recovered a large cache of suspected stolen motor vehicle registration plates following an intelligence-led operation in Kariobangi South.

Acting on credible information from members of the public, officers from Buruburu and Dandora Police Stations stormed a residential house believed to be a hub for the illegal processing, fabrication, and storage of vehicle identification materials.

During the operation, officers seized 34 complete registration plates, 67 incomplete (mixed front and rear) plates, 34 half-cut plates, three rolls of chassis number stickers, one roll of blue iron sheeting, two rolls of white and yellow reflective sheets, and various number plate frames.

Investigators believe the items were being used to manufacture, modify, or falsify licence plates-potentially to aid vehicle theft, cloning, or other criminal activities.

The main suspect linked to the premises narrowly escaped and is currently being pursued.

All seized materials have been secured as exhibits pending forensic examination and identification.

The National Police Service commended the officers for their swift action and thanked members of the public for providing crucial information that made the operation a success.

The Service reiterated its commitment to combating vehicle-related crime, including number plate forgery, car cloning, and illegal trafficking of stolen motor vehicle parts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST