Socialite HUDDAH MONROE shares throwback PHOTO with RUTO, claims she predicted he would become Kenyan president - “He was nobody here”







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has sparked reactions on social media after posting a throwback photo with President William Ruto and boldly claiming that she predicted his rise to the Presidency years ago.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, Huddah reflected on the moment the photo was taken, recalling how many people around her dismissed Ruto at the time.

“And with RUTO. He was a nobody here, but I told my friend whose father was the president then that Ruto would one day be president,” she wrote.

According to Huddah, her words were met with skepticism.

She remembered her friend questioning why she was even taking photos with him.

“My friend was like, ‘why are you taking photos with him?’ They really looked down on the fella then, na bcoz Mimi ni supporter wa hustlers,” she added, suggesting that Ruto was underestimated during that period.

She went further to explain that her prediction was intentional, even provocative.

“Exact words I said, ‘This guy will be President one day,’ just to piss off my friend and his dad, who was President then,” she revealed.

