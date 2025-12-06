She’s Unstoppable! Kenyan LADY who went viral for flaunting her ‘MUBABAZ’ shares new video celebrating her birthday with him in Bahrain

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady who
recently went viral on social media for boldly showcasing her “Mubabaz”, has
resurfaced with yet another attention-grabbing video.
In the new clip, she is seen celebrating her birthday in
Bahrain, enjoying a lavish outing in the company of the same man who propelled
her to online fame.
The video shows the couple getting mushy as they enjoy an
aerial view.
Her post has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with
some praising her confidence and freedom of choice, while others criticise the
trend of young women openly associating with “wababaz.”
Despite the divided opinions, the lady appears unfazed,
continuing to share snippets of her fancy lifestyle.
