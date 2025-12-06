RUTH ODINGA's son decries fading family bond during burial of his aunt BERYL ODINGA - "We only meet at funerals"





Saturday, December 06, 2025 - Kisumu Women Representative, Ruth Odinga’s eldest son, Sankara Raila Odinga, has called on the wider Odinga family to strengthen their bonds by meeting beyond funerals.

Speaking during the burial of his aunt, Beryl Odinga, in Bondo on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, Sankara expressed concern over the growing distance among the third generation of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga lineage.

He lamented that family interactions were increasingly limited to moments of grief, leaving little room for celebrations or gatherings that foster cohesion.

“We only meet during funerals; we only come together when there is a catastrophe,” he said, urging relatives to proactively maintain ties.

Sankara admitted that he had been unexpectedly called to speak at the event and was initially nervous.

However, he stressed that the younger Odinga generation must take responsibility for organizing events and occasions that unite the family, rather than waiting for tragedies.

“I wanted to say to the third generation is that let’s make sure that we meet, we get together, and we form a stable family going forward; we don’t just have to meet during funerals,” he said.

According to him, regular interaction would not only safeguard the family’s heritage but also provide guidance and support for younger members navigating life’s challenges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST