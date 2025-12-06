RUTH ODINGA's son decries fading family bond during burial of his aunt BERYL ODINGA - "We only meet at funerals"

Saturday, December
06, 2025 - Kisumu Women Representative, Ruth Odinga’s eldest son, Sankara
Raila Odinga, has called on the wider Odinga family to strengthen their bonds
by meeting beyond funerals.
Speaking during the burial of his aunt, Beryl Odinga, in
Bondo on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, Sankara expressed concern
over the growing distance among the third generation of the Jaramogi Oginga
Odinga lineage.
He lamented that family interactions were increasingly
limited to moments of grief, leaving little room for celebrations or gatherings
that foster cohesion.
“We only meet during funerals; we only come together when
there is a catastrophe,” he said, urging relatives to proactively maintain
ties.
Sankara admitted that he had been unexpectedly called to
speak at the event and was initially nervous.
However, he stressed that the younger Odinga generation must
take responsibility for organizing events and occasions that unite the family,
rather than waiting for tragedies.
“I wanted to say to the third generation is that let’s make sure that we
meet, we get together, and we form a stable family going forward; we don’t just
have to meet during funerals,” he said.
According to him, regular interaction would not only
safeguard the family’s heritage but also provide guidance and support for
younger members navigating life’s challenges.
