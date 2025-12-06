Gloves off as Homa Bay Deputy Governor MAGWANGA dares Governor WANGA over impeachment threat - "Bring it on"







Saturday, December 06, 2025 - Tensions within the Homa Bay County Government have escalated as Governor Gladys Wanga and her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga, continue to differ publicly on political matters.

The two leaders, elected in 2022 on an ODM ticket, revealed their divisions during the recent Kasipul Constituency by‑election.

Governor Wanga backed ODM candidate, Boyd Were, while Magwanga supported independent contender Philip Aroko.

Following ODM’s victory, Wanga appeared to take aim at her deputy, warning that those dissatisfied with County leadership should resign.

“It will not be business as usual; whoever doesn’t feel like working can quit and be replaced,” she said.

In response, Magwanga vowed to remain in office, daring his boss to pursue impeachment.

“They want to impeach me… let them bring it and let’s see where it ends,” he declared.

He further warned that if such a motion failed in the County Assembly, he would initiate his own against the Governor.

"Should my impeachment fail, I will also initiate mine. She knows me, and I know her," Magwanga warned.

Magwanga accused Wanga of humiliating him and failing to recognize his role, citing the Devolution Conference held in Homa Bay in August where he claimed she acknowledged other leaders, including her husband, but ignored her deputy.

The standoff raises the prospect of another Deputy Governor impeachment in the region.

In 2023, Siaya MCAs impeached Deputy Governor William Oduol, though the Senate later overturned the decision.

