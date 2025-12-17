Rev. KATHY KIUNA over the moon after son, JEREMY's engagement to longtime girlfriend STEPHANIE - “God gave you the very best” (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - Rev. Kathy Kiuna could not hide her joy after her son, Jeremy Kiuna, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Githinji.

The engagement, announced on December 15th, 2025, has been celebrated not only by the couple but also by their families, with Kathy sharing heartfelt words on Instagram.

“I am sooooooooo happy for you, my son. God has truly favoured you. He gave you the very best. @stephanie.githinji is a blessing from God.”

“You remind me of your dad and me, who settled early in life and got blessed together.”

“Best decision ever. Love you so much, son. You got this,” she wrote, reflecting on her own marriage to the late Bishop Allan Kiuna.

The intimate celebration was filled with laughter, dancing, and warmth as family from both sides gathered to witness the milestone.

Kathy was seen in high spirits, embodying the joy of a proud mother as she celebrated alongside her son and future daughter-in-law.

Jeremy announced the engagement on social media, sharing his excitement with fans. He wrote: “She said YES @stephanie.githinji 👑❤️.

“Yesterday I had the privilege of asking the love of my life to marry me. I’m so honoured to do life forever with you 🥰. I’m blessed you chose me, thank you ❤️.”