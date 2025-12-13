President RUTO mourns 'longtime friend' former Lugari MP CYRUS JIRONGO – "He was a fighter in every sense"





Saturday, December 13, 2025 - President William Ruto has expressed deep sorrow following the death of former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Shakhalaga Jirongo, who died in a road accident early Saturday morning.

In a statement issued on December 13, the Head of State mourned his longtime friend as a resilient leader and seasoned businessman who left a lasting imprint on Kenya’s political landscape.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.

‘He was a relentless go-getter, a seasoned businessman, and a consummate politician who refused to be defined, let alone defeated, by life’s challenges,” President Ruto said.

The president described Jirongo as a fighter whose boldness and generosity distinguished him in public life.

“He was a fighter in every sense: blunt yet warm, bold yet approachable, enlightened and endlessly entrepreneurial.

“Above all, he was generous to a fault; always willing to give, to uplift, and to back others with his time, resources, and belief,” Ruto added.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Jirongo, 64, lost his life at approximately 3:00 a.m. when his vehicle collided head-on with a Climax Coach bus along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

Police reports indicate he was traveling alone from his ancestral home in Lugari to Nairobi.

Rift Valley traffic enforcement officer Sarah Chumo confirmed the incident, noting that investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

