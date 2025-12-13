President RUTO mourns 'longtime friend' former Lugari MP CYRUS JIRONGO – "He was a fighter in every sense"

Saturday,
December 13, 2025 - President William Ruto has expressed deep
sorrow following the death of former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus
Shakhalaga Jirongo, who died in a road accident early Saturday morning.
In a statement issued on December 13, the Head of State
mourned his longtime friend as a resilient leader and seasoned businessman who
left a lasting imprint on Kenya’s political landscape.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former
Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo.
‘He was a relentless go-getter, a seasoned businessman, and
a consummate politician who refused to be defined, let alone defeated, by
life’s challenges,” President Ruto said.
The president described Jirongo as a fighter whose boldness
and generosity distinguished him in public life.
“He was a fighter in every sense: blunt yet warm, bold yet
approachable, enlightened and endlessly entrepreneurial.
“Above all, he was generous to a fault; always willing to
give, to uplift, and to back others with his time, resources, and belief,” Ruto
added.
“My
thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult
time. Rest in peace, my friend.”
Jirongo, 64, lost his life at approximately 3:00 a.m. when
his vehicle collided head-on with a Climax Coach bus along the Nairobi–Nakuru
Highway.
Police reports indicate he was traveling alone from his
ancestral home in Lugari to Nairobi.
Rift Valley traffic enforcement officer Sarah Chumo
confirmed the incident, noting that investigations into the circumstances of
the crash are ongoing.
The
