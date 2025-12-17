Netizens react after woman blocks her brother and his wife over back-to-back pregnancies - “I have blocked them both”







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - An X user has ignited lively conversation online after candidly admitting that she blocked both her brother and his wife for the sake of her peace of mind.

In her brief but striking post, she revealed that her sister-in-law is six months pregnant with twins, despite the couple already having a seven-month-old baby.

“I have blocked them both,” she stated plainly, offering no additional context.

The confession quickly drew mixed reactions from netizens.

While some users sympathised, saying they understood her need to protect her mental well-being, others expressed shock at how fast the couple’s family is growing.

One humorous reply noted that even global celebrities are not expanding their families at such speed, concluding that the block was justified for peace and sanity.

However, others wondered if the user might be heavily involved in supporting or taking care of her brother’s household, suggesting that such responsibility could explain her drastic reaction.





The Kenyan DAILY POST