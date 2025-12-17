LADY narrates how a man wearing a wedding ring tried to convince her he wasn’t married - “It was really funny, I won’t lie”







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A social media exchange has left netizens amused after a hilarious encounter involving a wedding ring went viral.

It began with a post reminding people that wedding rings are not decorative accessories and should be respected.

Shortly after, a woman shared a “totally unrelated” story from a party where a man chatting her up wore a ring.

When she asked about it, he casually claimed that he uses the ring to open bottles since openers are hard to find.

To prove his point, he immediately grabbed a drink and demonstrated.

Finding the situation equal parts bold and funny, she simply walked away, leaving netizens laughing at the audacity.





