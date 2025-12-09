Media personality Dr. OFWENEKE reveals spiritual reasons he doesn't allow people into his house - "Let us meet outside"







Tuesday, December 09, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and media personality, Sande Bush, popularly known as Dr Ofweneke, has revealed why he keeps his home strictly private.

In a candid conversation with a local YouTuber, Ofweneke described his house as a sacred space where he finds peace and connection with God.

The entertainer explained that while he enjoys meeting people, he prefers to do so in neutral spaces.

“I feel my house is more of a man cave. I do not allow people into my house.”

“Let us meet outside; let us have coffee or tea, but when it is time to go home, let everyone go back to their place,” he shared.

He recalled spending a month in deep prayer, saying the atmosphere of grace in his house is something he fiercely protects.

“I am not willing to let another spirit come and contaminate what God and I have worked on,” he emphasized.

Beyond spirituality, Ofweneke also opened up about his personality.

Contrary to the lively, extroverted image fans see on stage and on screen, he admitted to being a deeply private individual.

“Ofweneke is what you guys enjoy and consume, but behind Ofweneke, there is Sunday Bush, who sometimes just wants to retreat to his own world,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST