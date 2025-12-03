GACHAGUA urges SIFUNA and BABU OWINO to defect to DCP ahead of 2027 - “RUTO vowed to destroy ODM and he has succeeded”







Wednesday, December 03, 2025 - Former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has announced that his faction is ready to welcome politicians seeking new alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the DCP headquarters in Nairobi during the reception of newly elected members from the recent by-elections, Gachagua accused President William Ruto of attempting to take control of ODM following the death of its founder, Raila Odinga.

He warned that such a move would cripple the party’s influence nationally and in its traditional strongholds.

“William Ruto has destroyed ODM and we are very saddened.”

“He told me, when I was Deputy President, that he will finish it.”

“If you allow ODM to be sold to Ruto, Junet Mohamed and Gladys Wanga, you will be a minority party,” Gachagua said.

Junet Mohamed, the Suna East MP, and ODM chairperson, Gladys Wanga, have pledged to support Ruto’s administration until 2027.

However, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, have resisted, drawing criticism and threats of expulsion.

Gachagua extended an invitation to both leaders, saying they can contest under DCP’s ticket in 2027.

“Edwin Sifuna, you are welcome to DCP. Babu Owino, if you are ousted, this is your home,” he declared.

He further argued that ODM risks losing popularity if it aligns itself with Ruto, claiming that the President lacks support in Nairobi.

DCP recently secured three MCA victories in the November 27th by-elections, with David Wanyoike Warui winning Kariobangi North, Douglas Masikonde taking Narok Town, and Aduda Okwiri clinching Kisa East.