Fingrow Capital fined Ksh. 200,000 for sharing borrower’s personal data without consent - Unlawfully contacted his work colleagues, personal contacts and guarantor







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has ordered Fingrow Capital Limited to pay Ksh. 200,000 to a borrower after the company unlawfully contacted his work colleagues, personal contacts, and guarantor, and disclosed his sensitive financial information without consent.

Kennedy Omondi Ochieng complained that Fingrow Capital retrieved and shared his payslips, bank statements, and ID, emailing them to a bank’s customer service address.

The disclosure exposed him to embarrassment and violated his right to privacy.

The ODPC found the company guilty of illegal processing and sharing of personal data, highlighting the need for strict compliance with Kenya’s data protection laws.

