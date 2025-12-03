Fingrow Capital fined Ksh. 200,000 for sharing borrower’s personal data without consent - Unlawfully contacted his work colleagues, personal contacts and guarantor

Wednesday, December
3, 2025 - The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has ordered
Fingrow Capital Limited to pay Ksh. 200,000 to a borrower after the company
unlawfully contacted his work colleagues, personal contacts, and guarantor, and
disclosed his sensitive financial information without consent.
Kennedy Omondi Ochieng complained that Fingrow Capital
retrieved and shared his payslips, bank statements, and ID, emailing them to a
bank’s customer service address.
The disclosure exposed him to embarrassment and violated his
right to privacy.
The ODPC found the company guilty of illegal processing and sharing of personal data, highlighting the need for strict compliance with Kenya’s data protection laws.
