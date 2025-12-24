Former Nakuru powerful DC JONAH ANGUKA captured on camera attempting to assault his sister-in-law during a bitter family feud over property (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - Former Nakuru District Commissioner, Jonah Anguka, the only individual ever charged, and later acquitted, in the 1990 murder of Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Robert Ouko, is now reportedly embroiled in a protracted family land dispute.

According to reports, Anguka is seeking to evict family members from a parcel of land that has the family homestead.

Sources say he has often been accompanied by officers from Maseno Police Station during visits to the property.

In one incident, these officers were reportedly present while Anguka allegedly attempted to assault his sister-in-law, who had previously assisted him with bail and legal fees, following his arrest in connection with the Ouko case.

Family members have raised concerns over what they describe as intimidation tactics, accusing Anguka of attempting to disinherit them.

They claim that proceeds he received from the late President Daniel Arap Moi, in relation to the Ouko assassination, were mismanaged and have contributed to the current dispute over family property.

