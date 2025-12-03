Former KTN journalist KAMAU MIRING’U reported missing - His vehicle found abandoned near Aberdare Forest

Wednesday, December
3, 2025 - Former KTN journalist, Kamau Miring’u, has been reported missing,
his family confirmed.
Miring’u, a resident of Syokimau, Vatican Court along Katani
Road, was last seen on Tuesday, November 25th, 2025, at Club Red
Cedar Resort near Mawingo in Nyandarua County.
His vehicle was later discovered along the road near
Aberdare Forest, close to Ndunyu Njeru, according to family members.
The family is appealing to the public for any information
regarding his whereabouts.
“Anyone who may have information on his location should
report to the nearest police station,” they said.
Nyandarua County Police Commander, Stella Cherono, confirmed
that investigations are ongoing to determine Miring’u’s location.
Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the search.
