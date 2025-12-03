Former KTN journalist KAMAU MIRING’U reported missing - His vehicle found abandoned near Aberdare Forest







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Former KTN journalist, Kamau Miring’u, has been reported missing, his family confirmed.

Miring’u, a resident of Syokimau, Vatican Court along Katani Road, was last seen on Tuesday, November 25th, 2025, at Club Red Cedar Resort near Mawingo in Nyandarua County.

His vehicle was later discovered along the road near Aberdare Forest, close to Ndunyu Njeru, according to family members.

The family is appealing to the public for any information regarding his whereabouts.

“Anyone who may have information on his location should report to the nearest police station,” they said.

Nyandarua County Police Commander, Stella Cherono, confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine Miring’u’s location.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the search.

The Kenyan DAILY POST