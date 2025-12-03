Platinum Credit ordered to pay Ksh 400,000 to a Kenyan for sending him unsolicited loan promotions without consent







Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has ordered Platinum Credit to pay Ksh. 400,000 to a Kenyan for sending him loan promotion texts and calls using his personal data without consent.

Samuel Kamau filed a complaint with the ODPC, alleging that Platinum Credit repeatedly sent him unsolicited marketing calls and messages, using data he never provided.

During the investigation, the company falsely claimed that the caller responsible was not their agent.

However, the ODPC confirmed that she was indeed acting on behalf of Platinum Credit.

The Commissioner found the company liable for unlawful data processing, ordered the payment of Ksh. 400,000 in compensation, issued an enforcement notice, and recommended prosecution of the company’s directors for providing false information during the investigation.

The ruling highlights the growing enforcement of data protection laws in Kenya, sending a strong message to companies handling personal data without consent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST