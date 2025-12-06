Ex-NTV’s STEVE JUMA breaks silence after MWENDE accused him of taking advantage of her - “Yes, we met at an Airbnb but……. (FULL STATEMENT)







Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Former NTV investigative reporter Steve Juma has issued a public statement responding to allegations made by Casten Mwende, who claims he took advantage of her in a private residence in Lang’ata in 2022 and has since used his influence to frustrate justice.

Probably you've seen a post made in pure malice aimed not just at cyber-bullying me, but at whipping public emotions.

Out of respect for those shocked and concerned, allow me to also share what I know, based strictly on record, memory, and facts.

Yes, I met this lady in 2022. The exact dates are unclear in my memory now, but every detail exists in official records.

We first met at a popular joint. Later that day, we spoke on phone and agreed to meet again.

We eventually linked up with a group of my friends and partied together late into the night this was still during the curfew period.

At one point, I checked on her and asked whether she’d be late getting home. She casually told me she had no child “crying back at home,” so I assumed all was well.

Later, she said she wanted to rest. In an attempt to be decent and responsible, I secured a nearby Airbnb for her within the same place we were partying. She collected my car keys, went to the room by herself, and I remained behind with friends individuals some of you here publicly know.

When I joined her later, I found her on the bed, not asleep, but on her phone.

At that moment she asked me, “Do you have protection?” and that is how the night unfolded consensually, from my understanding.

In the morning around 8:00 AM, we left together.

At the apartment gate, she is the one who picked money from my armrest and gave it to a guard (a soldier manning the gate then) as a tip.

We both laughed about it and drove toward town while chatting normally.

That is when the inconsistencies began.

She directed me first toward Naivas at the Moi/Kenyatta intersection. I declined because it was too early to me.

She seemed slightly offended, but I brushed it off.

The directions kept changing — Garden City, then Kasarani, then TRM, then Kahawa, then Ruiru Bypass… then Ruiru or Juja through increasingly unfamiliar and isolated routes.

Along the way, she started making calls that made me uneasy, especially as we approached dingier roads.

For my own safety instincts, I made a U-turn.

I gave her some money, and we agreed to meet again later after church. She said she wanted to attend service first.

As I was driving back, she called again but this time the tone was different.

The first question she asked was, “Steve, I didn’t consent.”

I was confused. Consent to what? As I asked, I realized I was being recorded. I could also hear other voices with her as she spoke.

By 3:00 PM, she sent me a WhatsApp sheet resembling a police reporting document but it did not carry any police heading, only the offence:R@P3.

I was shocked, confused, and literally speechless. I called my close friend Zadock Angira, thinking it was a prank. When he called her back, she attacked him, accusing him of being “an agent sent to silence the victim.”

Everything now felt like a coordinated script playing out fast. Everyone who bothered to reach out was mated with unpalatable words.

I managed to confirm where the matter had reportedly been filed. I rode there immediately on a motorbike to understand what was happening. I willingly recorded my statement.

After leaving that station, I noticed money missing from my car. I went straight to the nearest police station to report theft.

That is when the intimidation escalated.

At that station, I encountered an officer who was not the investigating officer on either matter. He refused to listen to my complaint, told me to sit on the floor, and when I protested he attempted to force me to the cells.

Another senior officer at the station intervened. questioning why I was being harassed while I was the complainant. A scuffle broke out. In the process, my phone and wristwatch were damaged.At that point the lady incompany of people that I didn't know were busy filming my humiliation.

The officer tried booking me into cells without stating any offence. The cell sentry asked the reason for confinement. He responded that he had “instructions from the lady’s lawyer and OCS from another station to lock me in and they would come for me.”

I immediately called the actual Investigating Officer of her case whom I had voluntarily submited myself to.

There was no warrant.

I was ordered released instantly by the OCPD of that Area. I got home bruised, humiliated, and shaken I thought am defender for justice in this your silence would be the justice.

That night, the same officer called to apologize. He told me he was trying to “solve it for the worse,” added that the lawyer was angry, and that he could “fix the issue” the exact phrase used by extortionists.

That was the moment clarity hit me: this was blackmail, intimidation, and an extortion attempt because I had refused to yield.

I have never hidden this story.

I have never bribed anyone.

I have no money to silence anyone.

I reported everything formally to IPOA against the said officer and to the DPP in black and white.

False allegations are not ordinary statements they destroy reputations, careers, families, and lives.

To those genuinely concerned: remember this

I am a father to daughters.

A son to a mother.

A husband to someone I have hurt sincerely.

My only mistake was trusting too quickly not knowing some people weaponize love, curfews, and false narratives to prey on men.

So I end with this appeal:

Be slow to judge. Be quick to question inconsistencies.

And to men out there: beware of emotional scripts that escalate the moment you refuse demands.

Desperation is never permission to destroy someone’s name.

I still respect the complainant, I have never met or called her since that day.

