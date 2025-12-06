Man resurfaces two months after killing his beautiful wife, CHICHI, in Nairobi’s Eastlands - Cornered by locals, beaten before being handed over to police (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Two months after the shocking murder of a young woman known as Chichi, residents in Nairobi’s Eastlands area have finally cornered the prime suspect, her husband, who had been on the run since the incident.

Chichi, described by neighbours as youthful, vibrant, and well-loved, was killed in October following a violent domestic dispute inside their home.

According to investigators, the suspect fled immediately after the attack, prompting detectives to launch a manhunt that had grown increasingly desperate as weeks passed by with no trace of him.

Earlier this week, the fugitive unexpectedly resurfaced within the same neighbourhood, where alert locals quickly recognised him.

Enraged by the brutality of Chichi’s murder and the suspect’s long disappearance, the residents confronted him and subjected him to a severe beating before calling the authorities.

Police officers arrived at the scene and rescued the suspect from the angry crowd.

He was taken into custody and is currently being processed for interrogation and formal charges relating to the murder.

The late Chichi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST